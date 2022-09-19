IMF staff OK second review under $44 bln Argentina loan deal

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement on the second review under Argentina's $44 billion extended fund facility arrangement, the lender said in a statement on Monday.

The approval, which needs to be ratified by the IMF executive board, would unlock some $3.9 billion in funds for the embattled South American nation that is looking to rebuild reserves and tamp down spiraling inflation.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan)

