US Markets

IMF staff OK second review under $44 bln Argentina loan deal

Contributor
Adam Jourdan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement on the second review under Argentina's $44 billion extended fund facility arrangement, the lender said in a statement on Monday.

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement on the second review under Argentina's $44 billion extended fund facility arrangement, the lender said in a statement on Monday.

The approval, which needs to be ratified by the IMF executive board, would unlock some $3.9 billion in funds for the embattled South American nation that is looking to rebuild reserves and tamp down spiraling inflation.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular