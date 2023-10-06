News & Insights

IMF staff, Ghana agree first review of $3 bln programme

October 06, 2023 — 05:56 am EDT

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

ACCRA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and Ghana'sgovernment have reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of a $3 billion loan programme, paving the way for a disbursement of $600 million once the IMF'sexecutive board approves it.

"To ensure timely completion of the review, the country needs official creditors to quickly reach agreement on a debt treatment in line with the financing assurances they provided in May 2023," the IMF said in a statement on Friday.

The West African country asked the IMF for financial support last year as it grappled with its worst economic crisis in a generation brought on by spiralling public debt.

The three-year extended credit facility is contingent on domestic and external debt restructuring, spending cuts and other fiscal adjustments. Ghana received a first $600 million tranche of the loan in May.

