IMF staff continues talks with El Salvador on technical, policy issues

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said IMF staff continues to have an "open dialogue" with El Salvador on technical and policy issues.

Salvadoran eurobonds are among the best performing so far this year, with investors looking for a fresh catalyst for the next leg of the rally.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack in a scheduled press briefing said discussions currently include the pace and composition of a "needed fiscal consolidation," and minimizing the risks from adopting bitcoin as legal tender.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Mark Porter)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.