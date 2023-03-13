IMF staff approves fourth review of Argentina's $44 bln loan program

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and Argentina reached a staff-level agreement on the fourth review of their $44 billion program, the IMF said in a statement on Monday.

The IMF staff and Argentine authorities requested IMF Board approval to revisions of reserve targets at the central bank, given the severe drought affecting the grains-exporting country.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Jorgelina do Rosario;)

