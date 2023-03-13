World Markets

IMF staff approves fourth review of Argentina's $44 bln loan program

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

March 13, 2023 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and Argentina reached a staff-level agreement on the fourth review of their $44 billion program, the IMF said in a statement on Monday.

The IMF staff and Argentine authorities requested IMF Board approval to revisions of reserve targets at the central bank, given the severe drought affecting the grains-exporting country.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Jorgelina do Rosario;)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.