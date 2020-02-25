IMF sounds alarm over Costa Rica's fiscal deficit

By Alvaro Murillo

SAN JOSE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team on a visit to Costa Rica on Monday sounded alarm over the country's growing debt levels, which reached 58.5% of gross domestic product, double its level a decade ago.

Even though the Central American country's macroeconomic conditions are broadly stable and fiscal reforms have been approved, the team, led by Inci Otker, issued a statement highlighting the high debt level as the main risk factor.

Costa Rica's fiscal deficit rose to 7% last year, the highest level in more than three decades, it said, as interest payments and capital spending both increased.

"The large fiscal deficit is the main risk to macroeconomic stability, with debt projected to exceed 60 percent of GDP in 2020," the team said. It also identified economic and social-political stress in neighboring Nicaragua as a risk factor.

However, the Costa Rican government received praise for the steps it has already taken to address the problem.

"Successful implementation of the fiscal reform approved in end-2018 and the fiscal rule that came into effect with the 2020 budget remain key to preserving macroeconomic stability and boosting confidence."

