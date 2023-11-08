News & Insights

US Markets

IMF sees Thai GDP growth at 2.7% this year, 3.6% next year

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

November 08, 2023 — 11:51 am EST

Written by Orathai Sriring for Reuters ->

Adds details

BANGKOK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is projected to grow 2.7% this year and 3.6% next year, amid a highly uncertain global environment, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

The 2024 outlook was higher than the 3.2% forecast in mid-October, driven by improvements in external demand and continued solid growth in private consumption, the IMF said in a statement after a staff visit to Southeast Asia's second largest economy.

The country's current neutral monetary policy stance is appropriate, but the Bank of Thailand (BOT) should stand ready to tighten the monetary stance further if inflationary risks from external shocks or domestic policies materialise, the IMF said.

In September, the BOT unexpectedly raised the key interest rate THCBIR=ECI by a quarter point to 2.50%, the highest in a decade, saying growth and inflation should pick up next year. It will next review policy on Nov. 29.

The economy expanded 2.6% in 2022.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Marguerita Choy)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.