World Markets

IMF sees Seychelles economy growing 7% in 2022, down from 8% last year

Contributor
Hereward Holland Reuters
Published

The Seychelles economy will grow 7% this year, down from 8% in 2021, as tourism earnings rebounded above pre-pandemic levels, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

NAIROBI, May 9 (Reuters) - The Seychelles economy will grow 7% this year, down from 8% in 2021, as tourism earnings rebounded above pre-pandemic levels, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Strategies for Uncovering Underinvested, High-value Markets

Apr 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular