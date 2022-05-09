IMF sees Seychelles economy growing 7% in 2022, down from 8% last year
NAIROBI, May 9 (Reuters) - The Seychelles economy will grow 7% this year, down from 8% in 2021, as tourism earnings rebounded above pre-pandemic levels, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.
(Reporting by Hereward Holland)
