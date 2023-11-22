IMF sees Nicaragua's economy expanding by 4%, lower inflation

Adds details on inflation, budget surplus, quote

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Nicaragua's economy to expand by 4% in 2023 and that growth will continue next year and in the mid-term but at a lower rate that the historical average, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

The IMF added that it expects the average inflation rate in the Central American country to fall to 8.9% this year, from 10.5% in 2022, and that the government will maintain a "small" budget surplus.

"Nicaragua's economy has remained resilient in the face of multiple shocks, supported by appropriate economic policies, substantial buffers, and multilateral support," according to the international lender.

(Reporting by Ismael Lopez; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.