IMF sees Nicaragua's economy expanding by 4%, lower inflation

November 22, 2023 — 01:42 pm EST

Written by Ismael Lopez for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Nicaragua's economy to expand by 4% in 2023 and that growth will continue next year and in the mid-term but at a lower rate that the historical average, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

The IMF added that it expects the average inflation rate in the Central American country to fall to 8.9% this year, from 10.5% in 2022, and that the government will maintain a "small" budget surplus.

"Nicaragua's economy has remained resilient in the face of multiple shocks, supported by appropriate economic policies, substantial buffers, and multilateral support," according to the international lender.

