IMF sees lacklustre South African growth in medium term

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that South Africa's economic outlook was for a recovery in the near term but "lacklustre medium-term performance".

In a statement issued at the end of a consultation with South Africa, the IMF said economic growth was projected at 1.9% in 2022 before easing to 1.4% in the medium term.

It added that the country's growth outlook was "capped by structural constraints to investment, prevailing policy uncertainty and elevated public debt, which hinders job creation".

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

