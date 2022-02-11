World Markets

IMF sees lacklustre South African growth in medium term

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that South Africa's economic outlook was for a recovery in the near term but "lacklustre medium-term performance".

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that South Africa's economic outlook was for a recovery in the near term but "lacklustre medium-term performance".

In a statement issued at the end of a consultation with South Africa, the IMF said economic growth was projected at 1.9% in 2022 before easing to 1.4% in the medium term.

It added that the country's growth outlook was "capped by structural constraints to investment, prevailing policy uncertainty and elevated public debt, which hinders job creation".

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular