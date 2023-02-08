IMF sees continued economic recovery, falling inflation for Jamaica

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast continued economic recovery in Jamaica, but sees global risks remaining high, the Fund said in a statement Wednesday following a visit by the executive board to the island nation.

The IMF's outlook for Jamaica also sees inflation falling back within the Bank of Jamaica's target range by end-2023, the statement said.

