IMF sees Chile's economy shrinking 1.3% in 2023

Adds detail

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chile's economic output is likely to shrink 1.3% in 2023, before returning to an estimated potential annual growth rate of 2.5% over the medium term, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Friday.

The statement followed talks between the IMF and Chilean authorities over the second half of October.

The IMF's forecast lands well below the latest government forecast of a 0.5% contraction, which it cut earlier this month after projecting a drop of 0.1% in July.

For this year, the IMF projected growth of 2.1%.

The fund said Chile's central bank had appropriately tightened its monetary policy to tackle inflationary pressures, though if these persist it may need to extend the tightening cycle.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Christian Plumb and Diane Craft)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.