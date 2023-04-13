IMF says there is potential for deal with El Salvador, but country hasn't made request

April 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday there is potential for a deal with El Salvador but no request has come yet from the Central American country.

"We're engaging with the country authorities in El Salvador. We've actually been talking with them for some time," said Nigel Chalk, acting director of the Western Hemisphere department at the IMF. "There is a potential for a program there. I don't think we've had a request for a program. We're just in preliminary discussions, so we don't have a particular timetable."

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Jorgelina do Rosario; Editing by Leslie Adler)

