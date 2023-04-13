US Markets

IMF says there is potential for deal with El Salvador, but country hasn't made request

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

April 13, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by Rodrigo Campos and Jorgelina do Rosario for Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday there is potential for a deal with El Salvador but no request has come yet from the Central American country.

"We're engaging with the country authorities in El Salvador. We've actually been talking with them for some time," said Nigel Chalk, acting director of the Western Hemisphere department at the IMF. "There is a potential for a program there. I don't think we've had a request for a program. We're just in preliminary discussions, so we don't have a particular timetable."

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Jorgelina do Rosario; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.