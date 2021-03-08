IMF says Sudan made tangible progress toward establishing strong reform implementation

CAIRO, March 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director approved the first review of Sudan’s Staff-Monitored Program (SMP), which supports the government’s home-grown program of reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy, strengthening social protection, boosting the private sector, and strengthening governance, a statement by the IMF said on Monday.

"The Sudanese authorities have made tangible progress toward establishing a strong track record of policy and reform implementation - a key requirement for eventual debt relief", the statement added.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)

