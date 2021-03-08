World Markets

IMF says Sudan made tangible progress toward establishing strong reform implementation

Contributor
Nayera Abdallah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director approved the first review of Sudan’s Staff-Monitored Program (SMP), which supports the government’s home-grown program of reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy, strengthening social protection, boosting the private sector, and strengthening governance, a statement by the IMF said on Monday.

CAIRO, March 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director approved the first review of Sudan’s Staff-Monitored Program (SMP), which supports the government’s home-grown program of reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy, strengthening social protection, boosting the private sector, and strengthening governance, a statement by the IMF said on Monday.

"The Sudanese authorities have made tangible progress toward establishing a strong track record of policy and reform implementation - a key requirement for eventual debt relief", the statement added.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters