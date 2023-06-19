News & Insights

IMF says Oman's economy continues to grow, inflation contained at low levels

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

June 19, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Oman's economy continues to grow and inflation is contained at low levels, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Monday.

The IMF said that Oman's real GDP grew by 4.3 percent in 2022 and that the country's economic growth is projected to slow down to 1.3 percent in 2023 and then rebound to 2.7 percent in 2024.

Oman economy's near to medium-term outlook is favorable and the risks to the outlook are balanced, the statement added.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Writing by Clauda Tanios)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.