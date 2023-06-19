IMF says Oman's economy continues to grow, inflation contained at low levels

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Oman's economy continues to grow and inflation is contained at low levels, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Monday.

The IMF said that Oman's real GDP grew by 4.3 percent in 2022 and that the country's economic growth is projected to slow down to 1.3 percent in 2023 and then rebound to 2.7 percent in 2024.

Oman economy's near to medium-term outlook is favorable and the risks to the outlook are balanced, the statement added.

