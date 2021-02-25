IMF says no precise date yet for next formal mission to Argentina

Adds economy ministry source on Guzman trip

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund does not have a date yet set for its next visit to Argentina as both sides discuss an expected replacement to a failed 2018 program, a spokesman for the IMF said on Thursday.

The parties could next meet in Washington soon, however, as Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman will visit the U.S. capital next month, according to a ministry source with knowledge of the plans.

The next meeting in Argentina is still up in the air.

"We don't have a precise date yet for the next formal IMF mission at this stage," said Gerry Rice, the IMF's head spokesman.

Rice said IMF staffers continue to work on an evaluation of the 2018 program aiming "to draw lessons, so that we can incorporate those lessons, and do even better in serving our members in the future."

He said the review is not just for the Argentina deal but is done to all exceptional access programs.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said earlier this week he is working to get a deal done, pledging to take charge of the matter amid concerns that his government is dragging its feet.

Argentina is looking to replace a program signed by the previous government and for which it currently owes the IMF about $45 billion.

