IMF says no precise date yet for next formal mission to Argentina

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund does not have a date yet set for the next visit to Argentina as both discuss an expected replacement to a 2018 program, a spokesman for the IMF said on Thursday.

"We don't have a precise date yet for the next formal IMF mission at this stage," said Gerry Rice, the IMF's head spokesman, adding that Argentine Economy Minster Martin Guzman and his team have indicated that they will be traveling to Washington next month.

Rice said IMF staffers continue to work on an evaluation of the 2018 program aiming "to draw lessons, so that we can incorporate those lessons, and do even better in serving our members in the future."

He said the review is not just for the Argentina deal but is done to all exceptional access programs.

Argentina is looking to replace the program signed by the previous government and for which it currently owes the IMF about $45 billion.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com;; +1 (332) 219-1131;; Reuters Messaging: http://www.twitter.com/rodrigocampos))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.