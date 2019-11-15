IMF says lending programme agreed with Congo

KINSHASA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - An International Monetary Fund delegation said on Friday that it had agreed terms with Democratic Republic of Congo for a Rapid Credit Facility that would allow the IMF to resume lending to Congo for the first time since 2012.

IMF delegation leader Mauricio Villafuerte told reporters in the capital Kinshasa that the terms would be submitted to the IMF board in mid-December for final approval. It was not immediately clear how much the programme would be worth.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((Aaron.Ross@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 1702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.