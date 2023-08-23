News & Insights

IMF says Kuwait's oil GDP growth expected to decline in 2023 due to oil production cuts

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

August 23, 2023 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah, Clauda Tanios, Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday Kuwait’s oil GDP growth was expected to decline in 2023 due to oil production cuts, while non-oil GDP growth would stay robust

The IMF added that the Gulf oil producer's economic recovery continued and inflation was contained, benefiting from high oil prices. However, political gridlock between the government and parliament could continue to delay reforms.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Clauda Tanios, and Yousef Saba; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

