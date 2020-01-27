IMF says Kuwait's economic growth slowed to 0.7% in 2019

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said growth in Kuwait's non-oil sector had strengthened in 2019 but lower oil prices and output cuts weighed on its oil sector, resulting in overall economic growth of about 0.7% in 2019.
