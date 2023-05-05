IMF says it is working with Pakistan to conclude ninth review of bailout programme

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working with Pakistani authorities to conclude the ongoing ninth review of a bailout programme that will release $1.1 billion to the cash strapped nation, the lender's mission chief said on Friday.

"IMF supports the authorities in the implementation of policies in the period ahead, including in the technical work to prepare the FY24 budget, which is to be passed by the National Assembly before end-June," Nathan Porter, the mission chief, said.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Writing by Shivam Patel)

