IMF says global economy to stay 'resilient' in 2024 but grow too slowly

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Global economic growth will remain "resilient" this year after a stronger-than-expected 2023, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, but work is needed to boost global growth rates above an anemic 3% range in the medium term.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told a news briefing that the global economy appeared headed for a "soft landing" with inflation subsiding and labor markets resilient, but low-income countries could still fall further behind. The IMF is expected to release an update to its economic forecasts later this month.

The World Bank on Tuesday issued a gloomy 2024 outlook, forecasting that global GDP growth would slow for the third year in a row to 2.4%, which will leave poverty reduction goals at risk.

Kozack said dire predictions of recessions in many regions that were prevalent a year ago did not materialize in 2023,

"So we've had a relatively resilient global economy so far. We expect that resilience to continue into 2024," Kozack said, noting that inflation was coming down.

But the news is "not all good" because recent and near-term growth of about 3% is lower than previous, pre-COVID global average growth rates of around 3.8%.

"So we do have work to do to lift global growth, especially over the medium term," Kozack said, adding that the situation pointed to the need for sound policies and reforms that could raise productivity.

Asked if the economic resilience in 2024 would spread beyond the United States, Kozack said there is a divergence of fortunes among countries and regions, with a risk that low-income countries could fall further behind.

"They are having the hardest time recovering from a series of shocks, including the pandemic, the food and oil price shocks," she said, adding that IMF work in 2024 will have a strong focus on helping its most vulnerable member countries.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 843 6288;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.