IMF says fully engaged in talks with Argentina, relationship not on hold

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it remained fully engaged in discussions with Argentina and in helping the country get on a path to long-term growth and stability.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said it would be incorrect to say the global lender had put its relationship with Argentina on hold, as some media reports have suggested, ahead of an October general election.

He said there was no deadline for the IMF to make an expected $5.4 billion disbursement from its $57 billion bailout program for Argentina, its largest ever such credit facility, but said it was not uncommon for disbursements to be delayed.

The IMF's incoming managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, met with Argentine Treasury Minister Hernan Lacunza at the IMF's headquarters on Wednesday, and IMF staff also had meetings with Lacunza and his team, Rice said.

He said additional meetings were planned in Washington during the IMF fall meetings beginning Oct. 14.

