News & Insights

World Markets

IMF says discussions on Egypt programme are making progress

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

January 31, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Written by Aidan Lewis for Reuters ->

Adds details from news conference, background in paragraphs 2-4

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it had made progress in discussions with Egypt of the policy and financing package that would back a resumption of disbursements of its $3 billion loan with the country.

The IMF and Egyptian authorities were discussing the impact on Egypt of the war in the Gaza Strip, and any additional funding would also depend on economic reforms prioritised under the programme, IMF Middle East and Central Asia director Jihad Azour said at a media briefing.

Reviews and disbursements under the programme have been delayed after Egypt reverted to keeping its currency informally pegged to the dollar, despite a commitment to shift to a flexible system.

Economists and diplomats have also linked the delays to a lack of swifter progress in Egypt's plans to sell state assets and reduce the role of the state and the military in the economy in favour of the private sector.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis, Editing by Andrew Heavens and Philippa Fletcher)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.