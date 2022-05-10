IMF says Belize has to preserve savings to restore healthier debt

MEXICO CITY, May 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that Belize's ability to restore debt sustainability requires preserving fiscal savings plus ensuring that policies adopted to mitigate higher fuel prices are temporary, among other measures.

Belize, a tiny Central American country renowned for its natural beauty, last year agreed to protect the Northern Hemisphere's biggest barrier reef in exchange for much-needed debt relief.

The IMF recommended that Belize implement additional fiscal consolidation and growth-enhancing structural reforms with the goal of increasing the primary balance to 2.5% of gross domestic product in fiscal year 2025 and reducing public debt to 60% of GDP by 2031.

"Anchoring this strategy on a medium-term fiscal strategy with clear targets and specific measures would enhance its credibility," the international lender said in a statement.

Belize's economy contracted 17% in 2020 due to COVID-19 before rebounding 10% last year with projected growth of 5.7% in 2022 led by recovery in tourism, according to the IMF.

Public debt surged to an "unsustainable" level of 133% of GDP in 2020 and is projected to fall to 85% of GDP by 2032, the agency said.

"Although it would continue to be assessed as unsustainable in the absence of additional measures as it would remain above the 70% of GDP threshold for sustainability over the next decade," the IMF added.

