IMF says Argentine debt "unsustainable" amid default fears

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday that Argentina's debts were "unsustainable" and that private creditors would need to make a meaningful contribution to get the South American nation back on its feet.

The statement came as the Fund wrapped up a week-long visit to the country, which is battling to avoid defaulting on around $100 billion in loans and bonds after a biting recession, high inflation and a sharp market crash pummeled Argentina last year.

The IMF said that the sharp rise in public debts meant that the country would need a "definitive debt operation - yielding a meaningful contribution from private creditors" to restore debt sustainability.

The statement lends support to Argentina's new Peronist government which has maintained it cannot pay their debts unless given time to revive growth. Argentina is looking to wrap up debt negotiations with creditors by the end of March

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan)

