IMF says Argentina's new policy package to boost reserves by $8 bln

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Argentina's new policy package shoot boost net international reserves by some $8 billion between August and December, though that would still leave it $7 billion below a previous end-2023 target.

The comment published in a statement follows the approval by the IMF's executive board of a $7.5 billion disbursement for Argentina after completing the fifth and sixth reviews for the country's $44 billion program.

The IMF also said it projects Argentina's fiscal deficit target to remain unchanged at 1.9% of its gross domestic product (GDP), while it expects the country's economy to contract 2.5% this year and grow 2.75% in 2024.

The international body also said that the easing of a historical drought that has affected the country's crops should support Argentina's growth, but its recovery is expected to be gradual "due to headwinds from policies to address economic imbalances."

The South American nation is one of the world's largest exporters of grains, but crops suffered what has been called the worst drought in 60 years.

