IMF says Argentina's new policy package to boost reserves by $8 bln

August 25, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by David Lawder for Reuters ->

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Argentina's new policy package shoot boost net international reserves by some $8 billion between August and December, though that would still leave it $7 billion below a previous end-2023 target.

The comment published in a statement follows the approval by the IMF's executive board of a $7.5 billion disbursement for Argentina after completing the fifth and sixth reviews for the country's $44 billion program.

