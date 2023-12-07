News & Insights

IMF says Argentina needs strong, credible, politically-backed stabilization plan

December 07, 2023 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Jorgelina do Rosario and Rodrigo Campos for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina needs a "strong, credible and politically backed" stabilization plan to durably address its macroeconomic imbalances, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

Positive discussions between the IMF and Argentina's incoming government officials have continued recently, the Fund's spokesperson Julie Kozack said in a scheduled press conference.

Kozack added that a "strong and credible" central bank is needed to tackle inflation, which is part of the country's macroeconomic imbalances.

The country's inflation is heading towards 150%, while two-fifths of the population live in poverty.

Argentina's President-Elect Javier Milei on Wednesday named economist Santiago Bausili, as incoming chief of the country's central bank.

Bausili's closeness with Luis Caputo, the incoming economy chief, has clouded hopes for a more independent central bank.

