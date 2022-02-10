World Markets

IMF says Argentina agreement does not yet have a timeline

Contributor
Rodrigo Campos Reuters
Published
The International Monetary Fund is working with Argentina towards a staff level agreement "as quickly as possible," but there is not yet a timeline for its completion, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

"We are working very hard, as are the Argentine authorities, we're working closely together, and we will be looking to do this as quickly as possible," said spokesman Gerry Rice, adding that "I do not have a timeline."

