IMF says Algeria's near-term outlook is broadly positive, inflation still a concern

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

March 29, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Elimam and Adam Makary for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that Algeria's near-term outlook was broadly positive but that inflation remained a concern.

The IMF also said in a statement that the Algerian economy is estimated to have grown by 4.2% in 2023 owing to a rebound in hydrocarbon production and a strong performance in the industrial, construction, and service sectors.

Algeria's real growth is forecast to remain strong in 2024, at 3.8%, supported in part by large fiscal spending, the IMF said, following the conclusion of its Article IV consultation with Algeria.

The North African nation's medium-term economic prospects hinge on efforts to diversify its economy and on its ability to attract private investment, subject to various risks, the Fund added.

