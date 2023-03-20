US Markets

IMF says $3 bln loan for Sri Lanka will catalyze lending from others

Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

March 20, 2023 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Monday approved a $3 billion four-year extended financing arrangement for Sri Lanka, paving the way for immediate disbursement of about $333 million to the cash-strapped country.

The IMF said the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement program aims to restore Sri Lanka’s macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, mitigate the economic impact on the poor and vulnerable, safeguard financial sector stability, and strengthen governance and growth potential.

It said the board's approval would catalyze financial support from other development partners.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.