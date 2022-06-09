IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tanzania for $1 bln financing

Adds details, background

June 9 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Tanzania on an Extended Credit Facility arrangement worth around $1 billion.

The financing will help Tanzania weather the after effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and those resulting from war in Ukraine, it said in a statement.

"The authorities’ medium-term program is centered on supporting the economic recovery from the scarring effects of COVID-19 and coping with spillovers from the war in Ukraine, preserving macroeconomic stability..." the IMF said.

"IMF financial support is also expected to help stimulate private sector investment and catalyse financial support from development partners."

The funding still has to get approval from the IMF's executive board.

In March, Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said Russia's invasion of Ukraine posed a risk for its fiscal budget due to an expected rise in inflation caused by disruptions in the supply chains of various commodities including fuel.

Tanzania's inflation stood at 4.0 percent in May. The country's economy grew 4.9% last year from 4.8% a year earlier, IMF and government data shows.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by Alexander Winning and James Macharia Chege)

