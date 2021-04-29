IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Suriname for $690 mln in financing

Updates with details of agreement, quote

April 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Suriname for $690 million in financing, a key step in the small South American nation's effort to restructure its debts.

Suriname's creditors this month agreed to defer payments of principal and interest on its 2023 and 2026 bonds, as the country seeks to stabilize government finances amid high inflation and the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's great news for Suriname," President Chan Santokhi said on an interview with Suriname's Radio ABC on Thursday. "(It was) a very intensive meeting as a last step, last step, to reach an agreement between Suriname and the IMF."

The three-year Extended Fund Facility could be approved by the IMF's executive board in the coming weeks, the IMF said.

"Debt relief from Suriname's official bilateral partners and additional financing from multilateral partners will be required to help ensure debt sustainability and close financing gaps," the IMF said in a statement.

"This will need to be complemented by progress toward a restructuring of commercial debt."

If approved by the IMF Executive Board, $57.5 million would be immediately available, the Fund said.

Suriname's bonds maturing in 2023 SR209584778= and 2026 SR150899907= were slightly higher in price, both at 68 cents on the dollar.

