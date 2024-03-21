News & Insights

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on second review

Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

March 21, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by Uditha Jayasinghe for Reuters ->

COLOMBO, March 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and Sri Lanka have reached staff-level agreement on economic policies to conclude the second review of the four-year extended fund facility-supported programme, the global lender said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Swati Bhat, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

