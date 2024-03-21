IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on second review

COLOMBO, March 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and Sri Lanka have reached staff-level agreement on economic policies to conclude the second review of the four-year extended fund facility-supported programme, the global lender said on Thursday.

