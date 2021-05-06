US Markets

IMF reaches staff level agreement with Honduras, proposes more support

Contributor
Rodrigo Campos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it reached a staff-level agreement with Honduras and proposed to raise total support to $769 million to help the central American country recover from two hurricanes and the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it reached a staff-level agreement with Honduras and proposed to raise total support to $769 million to help the central American country recover from two hurricanes and the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund had initially planned to provide $554 through a Stand-By Arrangement and a Stand-by Credit Facility.

"The increase is justified in the context of balance of payments needs brought on by the tropical storms and continued pandemic," said Joyce Wong, the Fund's team leader for Honduras.

The COVID-19 pandemic and hits by tropical storms Eta and Iota lead to a sharp economic contraction in 2020 that will only be partly reversed in 2021, the Fund said.

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board, tentatively scheduled for June.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com;; +1 (332) 219-1131;; Reuters Messaging: http://www.twitter.com/rodrigocampos))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular