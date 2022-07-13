IMF reaches staff-level agreement to release $1.17 bln in funds for Pakistan

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 14 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it had reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan that would pave the way for disbursement of $1.17 billion, if approved by the IMF board, and was considering adding further funds to the program.

In a statement, the IMF said its staff had reached agreement on policies under a review of its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program that could bring total disbursements under the program to about $4.2 billion, if approved.

In order to meet higher financing needs, the IMF board will also consider an extension of the EFF until the end of June 2023, and an addition of nearly $1 billion that would bring total access under the program to about $7 billion, it said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

