US Markets

IMF reaches agreement to revive funding to Pakistan - statement

Contributor
Asif Shahzad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday it has reached a staff level agreement to revive stalled funding for Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday it has reached a staff level agreement to revive stalled funding for Pakistan.

"The Pakistani authorities and IMF staff have reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the sixth review," the IMF said in a statement.

It said completion of the review would make available SDR 750 million, or approximately $1.059 billion, bringing total disbursements so far to about $3.027 billion.

Pakistan entered a $6 billion funding programme with the IMF in 2019, however, the funding stalled earlier this year due to reforms issues.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((asif.shahzad@thomsonreuters.com; +923018463683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular