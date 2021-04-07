World Markets

IMF raises most Gulf countries' economic growth forecasts

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

The International Monetary Fund expects most Gulf economies to recover this year at a faster pace than previously estimated, as it raised its 2021 global growth forecast to 6% from 5.5% less than three months ago.

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund expects most Gulf economies to recover this year at a faster pace than previously estimated, as it raised its 2021 global growth forecast to 6% from 5.5% less than three months ago.

Saudi Arabia's economy, the region's largest, is expected to grow 2.9% this year, up from the 2.6% forecast in January, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook, released this week.

The kingdom's economy contracted 4.1% last year due to the twin shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices.

The United Arab Emirates, the Gulf's second largest economy, will see growth of 3.1% this year, rebounding from a 5.9% contraction in 2020, the IMF said. In October last year it had forecast a 6.6% drop in 2020 and 1.3% growth this year.

Oman saw the biggest positive revision of the Gulf countries, from expectations of a 0.5% contraction this year to a forecast of 1.8% growth.

Bahrain's economy is now expected to grow 3.3% this year versus a forecast of 2.3% in October. Forecasts for Kuwait and Qatar remained almost unchanged, with Kuwait expected to post 0.7% growth this year, up from an October estimate of 0.6%.

Qatar's economy is estimated to grow 2.4%, just below the previous 2.5% estimate.

The IMF on Tuesday said unprecedented public spending to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily by the United States, would push global growth to 6% this year, the fastest pace since 1976.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular