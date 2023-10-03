News & Insights

IMF raises Mexico growth forecasts on robust consumption, services, auto output

October 03, 2023 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by David Lawder for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund significantly raised its 2023 growth forecast for Mexico to 3.2% from a 2.6% forecast issued in July, citing strength in private consumption, services, construction and automotive production.

The IMF in a statement said that following its "Article IV" annual economic review mission to Mexico City it also raised its 2024 growth forecast for Mexico to 2.1% from 1.5% in July.

The new forecasts indicate stronger-than-expected strength in North America as the fund prepares to release a new update to its World Economic Outlook global growth forecasts next week.

