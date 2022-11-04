IMF projects Mexico's economy will slow in the near term

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday forecast Mexico's economy will grow 2.1% in 2022 and 1.2% in 2023, saying "economic growth is expected to slow in the near term reflecting weaker U.S. growth and tighter global financial conditions."

The IMF said in a statement that Mexico is well-placed to navigate a turbulent global environment due to "very strong" macroeconomic policies and policy frameworks.

