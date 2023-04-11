IMF projects LatAm economic growth at 1.6% in 2023, 2.2% in 2024

Updates with detail on Brazil, Mexico

MEXICO CITY, April 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund, in a report published Tuesday, pegged economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean at 1.6% in 2023 and 2.2% in 2024.

The 2023 growth projection is down from a January forecast, while the 2024 projection is up slightly.

Brazil, the region's largest economy, is projected to grow 0.9% in 2023 and 1.5% in 2024, the IMF said.

Mexico is expected to grow 1.8% this year and 1.6% the following year.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

