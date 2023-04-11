US Markets

IMF projects LatAm economic growth at 1.6% in 2023, 2.2% in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

April 11, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Corrects spelling error in headline

MEXICO CITY, April 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund, in a report published Tuesday, pegged economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean at 1.6% in 2023 and 2.2% in 2024.

The 2023 growth projection is down from a January forecast, while the 2024 projection is up slightly.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
More articles by this source ->

