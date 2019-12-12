World Markets

IMF preliminary deal lifts Ethiopia dollar bonds to near-two year high

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Ethiopia's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds jumped on Thursday to the highest since Janury 2018 after the country reached a staff level agreement over $2.9 billion financing package with the International Monetary Fund.

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds jumped on Thursday to the highest since Janury 2018 after the country reached a staff level agreement over $2.9 billion financing package with the International Monetary Fund.

The bond maturing in 2024 US29766LAA44=TE gained 0.9 cents to 106.135 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

The fund and the government reached a preliminary agreement on Wednesday for a three-year financing package to support the African country's economic reform programme.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular