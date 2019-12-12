IMF preliminary deal lifts Ethiopia dollar bonds to near-two year high

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds jumped on Thursday to the highest since Janury 2018 after the country reached a staff level agreement over $2.9 billion financing package with the International Monetary Fund.

The bond maturing in 2024 US29766LAA44=TE gained 0.9 cents to 106.135 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

The fund and the government reached a preliminary agreement on Wednesday for a three-year financing package to support the African country's economic reform programme.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)

