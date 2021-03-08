World Markets

IMF praises progress in Sudan, calls for further economic reform

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director approved on Monday the first review of Sudan's Staff-Monitored Program (SMP) but called for reform of a customs exchange rate and more transparency over state-owned enterprises.

"The Sudanese authorities have made tangible progress toward establishing a strong track record of policy and reform implementation - a key requirement for eventual debt relief", an IMF statement said, citing a recent devaluation of the currency and removal of fuel subsidies.

The IMF warned that the economic situation remained "extremely fragile" in Sudan, where a deep economic crisis has seen inflation of up to 300% and shortages of basic goods.

"Authorities should implement the reform of the customs exchange rate in a timely fashion to lift revenue and competitiveness and avoid a return to distortionary policy measures," the statement said.

"Enhanced transparency and management of State-Owned Enterprises operations is vital to mitigate fiscal risks and bring more revenue on-budget," it added.

The IMF also called for the timely adoption of a central bank act and the establishment of an independent anti-corruption commission.

