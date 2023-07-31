IMF praises Brazil's monetary stance, calls for continued data-driven approach

Adds details, quote

July 31 (Reuters) - The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday that Brazil's current monetary stance is "appropriate" and called for a continued forward-looking and data-dependent monetary policy.

The board called for the approach considering Brazil's "slow decline in core inflation and still above target inflation expectations," the IMF said in a report following the conclusion of a consultation with Brazil.

It also noted that headline inflation has rapidly declined from last year's peak.

Brazil's 12-month inflation fell to 3.19% in mid-July, below the central bank's target of 3.25%.

The fund's directors welcomed a proposed indirect tax reform and plans to reform direct taxes and streamline tax expenditures, the IMF added.

"Directors welcomed the authorities' commitment to improve the fiscal position to maintain debt sustainability and support monetary policy's disinflation effort," it said.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

