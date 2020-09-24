IMF plans "milestone" staff visit to Argentina in early October- spokesman

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is engaged in a "very fluid and constructive dialogue" with Argentine authorities and is working on plans for a staff-level visit in early October, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular briefing on Thursday.

Rice said staff visit would mark a milestone on Argentina's path toward a new IMF program, but there was no fixed deadline for reaching a conclusion. He said it was not yet clear if the staff visit would take place in person or online.

Asked if the IMF was considering emergency financing given recent developments in Argentina, where government bonds came under pressure after newly adopted currency controls, Rice said he was not aware of any such discussions.

The South American country, which is heading into its third year of recession, last month initiated talks with the Fund over a deal to replace a failed 2018 agreement that has already seen around $44 billion disbursed.

Argentina's black market peso currency opened 1.36% weaker to hit a record low 147 per U.S. dollar on Thursday, with an illiquid market registering continued nervousness over new capital controls and an economy in deep recession.

Rice said Argentina was facing a very difficult economic situation with high rates of unemployment, poverty and inflation, and those conditions had been aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The IMF recognizes that the Argentine government has been actively trying to address these very challenging circumstances, and it has adopted a set of policies to tackle the immediate needs arising from the pandemic," he said.

Rice said the staff visit would kick off the process of working toward a new IMF program for Argentina, providing IMF staff with more firsthand knowledge about the Argentine authorities' plans and priorities.

"It's a milestone in the sense of having this staff visit," he said. "It's the beginning of the process."

He said the IMF's focus would be to ensure that Argentina pursue toward policies that could ensure sustainable and inclusive growth and address economic imbalances.

Argentina's economy contracted a record 19.1% in the second quarter versus the same period a year earlier, following a strict lockdown imposed in mid-March to stem the virus.

The country has reported nearly 650,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and nearly 14,400 deaths.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Alistair Bell)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.