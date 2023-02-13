IMF, Pakistan to resume talks on unlocking bailout funds, official says

By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Talks between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan will resume virtually on Monday, a Pakistani official said, as the two sides look to reach a deal to unlock funding critical to keep the cash-strapped south Asian country afloat.

The two could not reach a deal last week and a visiting IMF delegation departed Islamabad after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue. Pakistan is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis.

"Duration (of the talks) cannot be confirmed but we intend to wrap these up at the soonest," Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh told Reuters in a text message, confirming that talks were resuming on Monday.

Talks centre around reaching an agreement on a reforms agenda under the country's $6.5 billion bailout programme, which it entered in 2019. An agreement on the ninth review of the programme would release over $1.1 billion.

Pakistan's international bonds slipped again on Monday after having suffered sharp falls on Friday following news that a deal with the fund had still to be reached.

The dollar-denominated 2025 bond saw the biggest declines, falling nearly 2 cents in the dollar before clawing back some losses to trade down 1.4 cents at 48.1 cents by 0900 GMT, Tradeweb data showed. US695847AR45=TE, XS1299811486=TE

An agreement, if reached, would still need to be cleared by the IMF board.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam, additional reporting by Karin Strohecker Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((GibranNaiyyar.Peshimam@thomsonreuters.com; +923018217003;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.