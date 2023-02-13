US Markets

IMF, Pakistan to resume talks on unlocking bailout funds, official says

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

February 13, 2023 — 04:17 am EST

Written by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam for Reuters ->

By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Talks between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan will resume virtually on Monday, a Pakistani official said, as the two sides look to reach a deal to unlock funding critical to keep the cash-strapped south Asian country afloat.

The two could not reach a deal last week and a visiting IMF delegation departed Islamabad after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue. Pakistan is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis.

"Duration (of the talks) cannot be confirmed but we intend to wrap these up at the soonest," Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh told Reuters in a text message, confirming that talks were resuming on Monday.

Talks centre around reaching an agreement on a reforms agenda under the country's $6.5 billion bailout programme, which it entered in 2019. An agreement on the ninth review of the programme would release over $1.1 billion.

Pakistan's international bonds slipped again on Monday after having suffered sharp falls on Friday following news that a deal with the fund had still to be reached.

The dollar-denominated 2025 bond saw the biggest declines, falling nearly 2 cents in the dollar before clawing back some losses to trade down 1.4 cents at 48.1 cents by 0900 GMT, Tradeweb data showed. US695847AR45=TE, XS1299811486=TE

An agreement, if reached, would still need to be cleared by the IMF board.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam, additional reporting by Karin Strohecker Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((GibranNaiyyar.Peshimam@thomsonreuters.com; +923018217003;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.