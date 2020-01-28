IMF mission head for Argentina says meeting with economy minister 'extremely positive'

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund's mission in Argentina, Luis Cubeddu, said on Tuesday that a meeting with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman in New York was "extremely positive."

Cubeddu, speaking to reporters as he left the meeting, said that they were beginning to "elaborate the next steps."

"I believe it was a very productive, very constructive meeting with the minister," Cubeddu said, adding that the "good conversation" lasted more than an hour .

Guzman was scheduled to meet with Cubeddu and Julie Kozack, the IMF deputy director for the Western Hemisphere, according to an IMF spokesman, as the new administration of President Alberto Fernandez prepares to renegotiate about $100 billion in sovereign debt. The IMF, its biggest creditor, has a $57-billion financing agreement with the South American nation.

