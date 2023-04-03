US Markets

IMF lowers Argentina's net reserves accumulation target to $8 bln for end-2023

April 03, 2023 — 07:34 pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board lowered Argentina's net reserves accumulation target for the end of this year to $8 billion from $9.8 billion, the fund said on Monday.

Easing this year-end goal was part of the fourth review under the country's $44 billion program, with Argentina looking to soften expectations as it faces a severe drought that is eroding farm exports crucial for reserves buildup.

The country should aim to have $10.3 billion of net reserves in the central bank by end-December, as the cumulative target adds to the $2.3 billion of reserves at the end of 2021.

The targeted reserves will also change for each quarter of this year, lowering the bar for the South American economy to pass future IMF reviews.

The target lowering is heavily front-loaded, with the end-March target now down to $1.9 billion, down from $5.5 billion, while the target for the second quarter was eased to $6.8 billion from $8.6 billion. For the end-September goal, the target now is $7.2 billion against the $8.7 billion agreed on the previous review.

IMF previously said its board "approved modifications to the reserve accumulation targets to partially accommodate the impact of the severe drought, alongside stronger policies to safeguard stability, address setbacks, and secure program objectives, while maintaining the anchoring role of the program.

