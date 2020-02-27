IMF likely to downgrade global growth due to coronavirus - IMF spokesman

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The fast-spreading coronavirus will clearly have an impact on global economic growth and the International Monetary Fund is likely to downgrade its growth forecast as result, a spokesman for the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

"Clearly the virus is going to have an impact on growth," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular briefing. He gave no specific details.

He said he expected a decision soon on the impact of the coronavirus for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in April, noting that a range of options were under consideration. Reuters reported Wednesday that officials were considering scaling back the meetings or holding them by teleconference.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

